Hannaford Supermarkets recalling cooked shrimp

(WSYR-TV) — Hannaford Supermarkets issued a recall for certain private label cooked shrimp because the shrimp has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Weltevreden, the supermarket says.

They say impacted products may have been purchased between March 15, 2021 and June 26, 2021 and that customers should not eat the product and may return it to the store for a full refund.

Recall Details