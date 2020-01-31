Hannibal home catches fire twice in 12 hours, crews investigating

HANNINBAL, N.Y. (WYSYR-TV) – Firefighters in Oswego County responded to a house fire in the town of Hannibal that caught fire Friday morning after a structure fire erupted in the same home less than 12 hours earlier.

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire on Gifford Rd. near County Route 7 Thursday morning just before nine a.m. after crews were called to a fire there.

Crews were called out the same home again around midnight Friday, finding the home in flames.

Hannibal fire tells NewsChannel 9 that when they put out the first fire Thursday morning, they had boarded up the home, and believe no one was inside at the time of the second fire.

There were no injuries in the second fire, and no word yet on the status of the woman from Thursday morning. Investigators are looking to into the exact cause.