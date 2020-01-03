Hannibal Planning Board approves gravel mine

HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A controversial gravel mine permit has been issued to a landowner in Hannibal.

Thursday, the Hannibal Planning Board approved a gravel mine for 541 Harris Hill Road.

The project has been a hot topic in Hannibal for the last half of 2019. Neighbors are concerned about traffic and noise.

Thursday night, one person spoke and they were in favor of the project.

“I believe that if you buy a property you should be able to do what you want legally within all guidelines,” said neighbor Greg Bess. “It shouldn’t be for the guy across the street to tell you how to mow your lawn or whatever. If you don’t want that, move to the suburbs and you can have your neighborhood association.”

The owner of the property did not comment on the vote.

