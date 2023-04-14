HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 19-year-old Nicholas Totman of Hannibal has multiple charges against him after allegedly having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 11.

Totman has been charged with:

(2) counts of Criminal Sex Act 1 st degree, a class “B” felony

degree, a class “B” felony (2) counts of Sex Abuse 1st degree, a class “D” felony

He was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail, pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

The victim is being offered services through the Oswego County Child Advocacy Center.