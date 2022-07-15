(WSYR-TV) — A local teenager won the championship match in the 2022 American Poolplayers Association (APA) Junior Pool Championships.

Curtis Wilson, a 17-year-old from Hannibal, was one of 256 players who went to St. Louis from July 7-10 to showcase their skill in billiards. Players came from 29 states and Canada and were as young as 7 and old as 18.

Wilson’s final match pitted him against 14-year-old Jaden Leal from San Antonio and was livestreamed on YouTube. Wilson’s victory earned him the championship trophy and a prize package that included a Nintendo Switch.

APA says that Wilson is a member of the Hannibal league and plays pool regularly.

APA runs the world’s largest amateur pool league. The association is generally recognized as the governing body of amateur pool, and established the official rules, championships, and play forms for the amateur league. They host the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships, and the U.S. Amateur Championship, which pay out almost $2 million in cash and prizes each year.

Congratulations, Curtis!