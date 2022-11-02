SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It has been announced by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, that Hanover Real Estate has been selected to purchase and redevelop City Hall Commons.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the selection was made following a request for proposals that was issued in late 2021, to identify a qualified development entity to purchase and rehabilitate the historic flatiron-style building.

The proposal from Hanover Real Estate Development will result in a mixed-use redevelopment, converting the upper floors into affordable and market-rate apartments.

The ground level of the building will be converted into commercial space such as retail and restaurant use.

Adam Fumarola and Luke Esposito, cofounders of Hanover Real Estate Development, have had years of experience in rehabilitating vacant and underused properties throughout the city of Syracuse.

The company has much emphasis on Hanover Square and already has several projects underway just one block away, along Water Street.

“The team at Hanover Real Estate Development has a clear commitment to Syracuse and enhancing our city, focused on ensuring that all residents are included in the revitalization of downtown both in housing options and business opportunities,” said Mayor Walsh. “I look forward to working with their team, our colleagues at the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development and Common Council to develop the formal plans for this project in the coming weeks and months.”

According to the Mayor’s Office, the development team will now begin working on formal construction drawings and development plans on the City Hall Commons site. The purchase price of the property is $850,000 and in total, development is projected to cost approximately $13.2 million.

The sale of this building will bring together downtown resources by not only putting the Commons back on the tax roll but also achieving a higher and better use for the surrounding neighborhood.

The formal sale of the building will require Common Council approval, which will be expected for an early vote next year.

“Hanover Real Estate Development really formed out of a vision for Syracuse and its residents; a city which is welcoming to all those who wish to call it home. Real estate development is a large part of that, and we believe it is critical that all its forms are focused on leaving a positive impact on the community at large,” said Fumarola. “As part of helping Syracuse to achieve its full potential, we wanted to play a role in preserving the historical nature of City Hall Commons and really make it a place Syracuse residents and visitors alike are able to live, play, work and visit to experience a space designed with everyone in mind.”

The city looked for new office space to move offices as they are currently operating out of the Commons. After a long process, the city chose One Park Place at the corner of East Fayette Street and South State Street located approximately two blocks southeast of City Hall.

This was authorized earlier in the year by the Common Council.

City offices moving from City Hall Commons to One Park Place include Neighborhood and Business Development, Code Enforcement, the Central Permit Office, Fire Prevention, and the Syracuse Police Office of Professional Standards.

This move will save taxpayer dollars and creates better access for constituents with better parking and a convenient location between the Public Safety Building, County offices, and City Hall.