Happening Now: Thousands gather outside Syracuse City Hall to begin Saturday’s Black Lives Matter rally

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands were anticipated to gather in the City of Syracuse on Saturday for a Black Lives Matter rally, and the demonstrators delivered.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, thousands gathered outside of Syracuse’s City Hall to kick off the movement.

After the unjust killing of George Floyd, protests began in Syracuse on Saturday, May 30, and have continued each day since. Almost all of the protests have been peaceful, with the exception of the first night.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will continuously provide updates as more information becomes available.

