Happy Hanukkah, Syracuse celebrates with the lighting of the menorah

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) To mark the first night of Hanukkah, at sunset, the City of Syracuse lit the massive menorah in Clinton Square.

Mayor Ben Walsh was on hand Sunday night for the lighting at the corner of Clinton and West Genesee Streets.

The Syracuse Fire Department also lent a hand!

There are eight candles of Hanukkah, one is lit on each night to celebrate faith and determination.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected