Happy Hanukkah, Syracuse celebrates with the lighting of the menorah

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) To mark the first night of Hanukkah, at sunset, the City of Syracuse lit the massive menorah in Clinton Square.

Mayor Ben Walsh was on hand Sunday night for the lighting at the corner of Clinton and West Genesee Streets.

The Syracuse Fire Department also lent a hand!

There are eight candles of Hanukkah, one is lit on each night to celebrate faith and determination.