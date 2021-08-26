Happy #InternationalDog Day from NewsChannel 9!

(WSYR-TV) – In honor of International Dog Day, here are some of the good boys, and girls, from Central New York.

  • Jodi Fleming Mattoon – Steel
  • Liz Fallon – Archie
  • Randy Flagg – Stack, Bailey and Fred
  • Nunzio Vuono – Sawyer
  • Viki Millbank – Titch
  • Sarah Van Guilder – Wilber
  • Melanie Quinn – Ghost
  • Kana Tryt – Teddy
  • Stacy Kaltenback – Sadie
  • Nadia Tressler – Coco
  • Melanie Bain Kukko – Denali (left) and Dakota

There were soo many pictures of dogs. To view all of them, head to our Facebook page and Twitter page below:

