Happy #InternationalDog Day from NewsChannel 9! Local News by: Erik Columbia Posted: Aug 26, 2021 / 12:01 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 26, 2021 / 12:01 PM EDT (WSYR-TV) – In honor of International Dog Day, here are some of the good boys, and girls, from Central New York. Jodi Fleming Mattoon – SteelLiz Fallon – ArchieRandy Flagg – Stack, Bailey and FredNunzio Vuono – SawyerViki Millbank – TitchSarah Van Guilder – WilberMelanie Quinn – GhostKana Tryt – TeddyStacy Kaltenback – SadieNadia Tressler – CocoMelanie Bain Kukko – Denali (left) and Dakota There were soo many pictures of dogs. To view all of them, head to our Facebook page and Twitter page below: Happy #InternationalDogDay! NewsChannel 9 wants to see pics of your dog. Reply with a picture of your dog and we could feature them on https://t.co/1YQ2MZ5Iza. pic.twitter.com/5byEYOe2qN— NewsChannel 9 (@NewsChannel9) August 26, 2021