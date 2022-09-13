OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The fan-favorite Oswego Harborfest is seeking local and regional performers for its 34th edition, dated for July 27 – July 30, 2023.

Artists of all genres of music are encouraged to sign up for Harborfest 2023. Those interested can obtain further information and find the application through the Harborfest website under the “applications” tab.

There is no application fee, but Harborfest does ask enthusiasts to clearly label their CD, audiotape, press, or information kit and attach it to the application.

Applications must be completed and submitted with all requested information to the Harborfest office no later than November 1.

During Harborfest 2022, over 30 music performances provided entertainment for roughly 75,000 guests to New York’s largest free admission festival.

Harborfest’s goal for the 2023 year is to continue offering the upstanding quality of performances that will continue to attract people from across New York.