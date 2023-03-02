SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hearty and happy to return, the Hard Hat Expo is coming back to the New York State Fairgrounds on March 22 through the 23.

The 35th annual Hard Hat Expo — which is the largest construction show east of the Mississippi attracting between 3,000 and 5,000 attendees — will be held at the Exposition Center at the fairgrounds with easy access to and from I-90.

Plans are being finalized now for the show which will open on Wednesday, March 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Thursday, March 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For the first time, this year the show hours on Wednesday will include an attendee and exhibitor mixer taking place on the show floor beginning at 5:30 p.m., as per requests from both attendees and exhibitors for evening hours.

The 2023 Hard Hat Expo will include exhibitors and industry associations such as the New York Land Improvement Contractors of America, the Syracuse Builders Exchange, New York Associated General Contractors, the New York Chapter of the American Public Works Association, the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways and the New York State Turf & Landscape Association for another well-rounded industry event.

Central New York workers in construction will be able to learn about the latest and greatest in new equipment and options available to help ensure their business is always a step ahead of the competition.

Not only is the Hard Hat Expo an educational opportunity but a chance for attendees to win giveaways and door prizes. On Wednesday, March 22 there will also be a Skid Steer Rodeo as well.

If you are a contracting or municipality professional involved in site excavation/earthmoving, highway paving/maintenance (including snow removal), bridge construction, utility work, demolition, crushing and screening and corporate maintenance or material handling/rigging, landscaping/hardscaping and land clearing/logging, then this show is for you.

For more information see visit the Hard Hat Expo website.