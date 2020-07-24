Harmful algal bloom found on Owasco Lake

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting swimmers to a harmful algal bloom that was found on Owasco Lake. The beach at the Y Camp has been closed because of the bloom.

The public is encouraged to “Know It, Avoid It and Report It.”

KNOW IT

Bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance or floating scum should always be avoided as they are potentially harmful. Images of these types of blooms as well as non-harmful blooms can be viewed at http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/81962.html.

AVOID IT

Always stay away from blooms in lakes or streams. Never swim, fish, boat, wade or eat fish caught in areas with blooms. Bloom or no bloom, never drink, prepare food, cook, or make ice with a private water supply drawn directly from a lake that is untreated or improperly treated. During a bloom, private water supplies drawn directly from the lake should not be used for showering, bathing, or washing dishes even if treatment is provided. Public water supplies that draw water from lake water are treated, disinfected and monitored. The public would be notified by the Cayuga County Health Department if public water supplies are adversely impacted by HABs [Harmful Algal Blooms].

REPORT IT

If you think that a bloom may be harmful, report it through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC): http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html.

If you feel that you or your pets are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, irritation of the skin, eyes, or respiratory system due to exposure to a harmful bloom please contact your health care provider or veterinarian.

To see where HAB are across the state, click here.