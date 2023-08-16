CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Mosquitoes in both Onondaga and Oswego County have tested positive for harmful viruses that can spread to humans and animals, according to the New York State Department of Health.

First in Oswego County

In Oswego County, two mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile Virus. One pool was collected from the Town of Hastings and the other from the Town of West Monroe.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. But only about 1 in 150 people infected develop a fatal illness.

Then in Onondaga County

Onondaga County had two mosquito pools of their own test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV) taken from the Town of Cicero. This is the first discovery of a virus in mosquitoes in Onondaga County this year.

EEEV is rare, but more dangerous than West Nile Virus. Only a few cases of EEEV are reported in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Approximately 30% of people infected with EEEV die as a result, according to the CDC. Many survivors also experience neurological problems after their infection.

The NYSDOH advises people to wear long sleeves and long pants to cover as much skin as possible to help prevent mosquito bites, and to use insect repellent when outside.