‘Harriet,’ based on the life of Harriet Tubman, earns 2 Oscar nods

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday, and a movie based on the life of Harriet Tubman has received two nominations.
“Harriet” has earned a nomination for Best Original Song for “Stand Up.” The music and lyrics are by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo.
The movie also earned Cynthia Erivo a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
The movie also features Central New York native Nick Basta, who spoke with NewsChannel 9 in November.
The Academy Awards can be seen on NewsChannel 9 ABC on February 9 at 8 p.m.
