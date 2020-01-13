‘Harriet,’ based on the life of Harriet Tubman, earns 2 Oscar nods

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday, and a movie based on the life of Harriet Tubman has received two nominations.

“Harriet” has earned a nomination for Best Original Song for “Stand Up.” The music and lyrics are by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo.

The movie also earned Cynthia Erivo a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The movie also features Central New York native Nick Basta, who spoke with NewsChannel 9 in November.

The Academy Awards can be seen on NewsChannel 9 ABC on February 9 at 8 p.m.

