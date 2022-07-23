Auburn, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday afternoon, members of the Auburn community gathered to pay tribute to the legacy of Harriet Tubman.

The nine-foot-tall traveling exhibition was unveiled at the Harriet Tubman home for neighbors to see and take pictures with.

“You got a lot of national monuments across America some good, some bad,” Pastor Daren C. Jaime said. “We can sit here today and say this statue is a great representation of someone who gave her life for good and for community empowerment.”

Even the statue’s artist, Wesley Wofford was on hand to speak with neighbors about the emotions that went into creating it.

“To take someone of such importance and heroism, the responsibility of trying to amplify that voice or tell that story is intimidating and humbling,” Wofford said. “It’s almost also simple because she was such an amazing woman with so many attributes that we can still learn from today, it just kind of happens.”

And while today was about celebrating Tubman’s legacy and heroics, it was a reminder that there is still work that needs to be done.

“The beauty and the significance of today is really to be able to see the community come out to embrace Harriet’s legacy,” He said. “But at the same time understand that we have a job in terms of leaving legacy so when we see the statue we also see the fact that there is much work to be done.”