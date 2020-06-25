Harris Hill Amusement Park going against governor’s order, partially reopening on Friday

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While amusement parks are no longer part of Phase Four, one in the Southern Tier is moving forward with plans for a partial reopening.

Harris Hill Amusement Park in Chemung County is telling fans on Facebook that it will continue with plans to reopen on Friday.

Park officials said that it will be opening attractions like a mini golf course, batting cages and race track, along with an ice cream stand.

The rides and arcade will remain closed.

They also said customers will have to follow social distancing rules and wear masks.