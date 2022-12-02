SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The food truck park and beer hall named for Syracuse’s first mayor is scheduled to open on January 1.

Harvey’s Garden is located in an old warehouse on Erie Boulevard at the intersection with Walnut Avenue. It’s a block away from Mello Vello.

Outside is grass and gravel, designed for outdoor seating and space for three food trucks at a time.

Inside is a beer hall with a bar and self-serve beer taps that will feature local breweries.

Harvey’s Garden is also designed to a be a home for Buffalo Bills fans. Co-owners and high school friends Michael Greene and Kevin Joy, both Bills fans, were inspired after frequenting Bills-themed bars while they lived in New York City.