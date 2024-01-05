SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The popular Syracuse beer hall that’s known for rotating food trucks every week, Harvey’s Garden, has announced one of its popular food trucks is staying in 2024.

Harvey’s Garden has partnered with Toss & Fire which is opening its third brick-and-mortar location in downtown Syracuse, serving artisan wood-fired pizza at Harvey’s Garden.

Although Harvey’s Garden only opened a year ago, it’s had tremendous success, hosting not only different food trucks every week but trivia nights, yoga afternoons and so many more activities, bringing the Syracuse community together.

According to Toss & Fire, Harvey’s Garden has become a go-to destination for foodies and beer enthusiasts alike as it features Central New York’s only self-serve beer wall, offering a diverse selection of over 32 taps.

“Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza is thrilled to announce the planned opening of its third brick-and-mortar location inside of Harvey’s Garden. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company,” stated Nick Sanford, owner of Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza.

Courtesy of Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

The official opening of Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza at Harvey’s Garden is set for Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 5:00 p.m. The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“It’s an incredible space to gather and is packed with special events all year long, We cannot wait to see you at Harvey’s!” stated Harvey’s Garden on Instagram.