Hastings man facing multiple burglary and larceny charges

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Hastings man is facing multiple burglary and larceny charges from incidents that happened in April.

Charles J. Morey, 43, of Hastings, is accused of taking a motorcycle, generator, and chainsaw from a barn in the Town of Parish. Morey also allegedly took industrial equipment from a property in the Town of Parish. Morey is also accused of taking items from a third victim in the Town of Hastings.

Morey has been arraigned on charges of burglary, grand larceny, and petit larceny.