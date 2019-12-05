Hastings resident wins gas for a year from Mirabito

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One lucky Central New York resident has won free gas for a year, thanks to Mirabito.

On Thursday, Pat Nelson of Hastings, received 52 gift cards valued at $60 each. Nelson’s name was randomly drawn to receive the grand prize, worth $3,120.

This is the sixth year for the contest. It runs from June through October and entering is easy. All you have to do is place Mirabito’s “M” logo sticker on your vehicle, which is found at any Mirabito convenience story, and then get spotted by an employee. Full contest rules can be found here: https://www.mirabito.com/item/mirabito-sticker-program/.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9