Hastings resident wins gas for a year from Mirabito

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One lucky Central New York resident has won free gas for a year, thanks to Mirabito.
On Thursday, Pat Nelson of Hastings, received 52 gift cards valued at $60 each. Nelson’s name was randomly drawn to receive the grand prize, worth $3,120.
This is the sixth year for the contest. It runs from June through October and entering is easy. All you have to do is place Mirabito’s “M” logo sticker on your vehicle, which is found at any Mirabito convenience story, and then get spotted by an employee. Full contest rules can be found here: https://www.mirabito.com/item/mirabito-sticker-program/.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse common council voting on new police contract Thursday afternoon
- A how-to guide to getting to the Super Bowl
- Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push
- Tokyo Olympics: Preparing for everything including a quake
- Daily Pledge: Lyncourt School, 5th Grade, Ms. Jones – December 19th
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App