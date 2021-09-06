Hastings woman honors fallen service members in Kabul airport suicide bombing with American flag display

TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Michelle Halsdorf, of Hastings, said she wanted to bring attention to the 13 service members who were killed in the suicide bombing outside of Kabul airport at the end of August.

Thirteen American flags hang on the fence outside her home with the name and age of each of the fallen service members.





Halsdorf didn’t know any of them personally, but thought it would be a nice tribute.

She told NewsChannel 9 that one day when she wasn’t home someone, she doesn’t know who, stopped by and put solar lights in front of each of the flags so they could be displayed at night.