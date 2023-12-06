BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Haudenosaunee Nationals lacrosse team will be allowed to compete under their own flag at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and beyond following recognition from President Joe Biden.

The decision comes after the International Olympic Committee approved lacrosse to be included at the 2028 Summer Games for the first time since 1948. Following the addition, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy pushed to be able to compete, and the approval from President Biden came from “the Confederacy’s unique role in inventing the sport of lacrosse, their sustained global leadership within the sport since its invention, and their Nation-to-Nation request for support,” according to a release.

The Haudenosaunee Nationals Lacrosse Organization was founded in 1983 and has competed internationally in both men’s and women’s lacrosse under the Haudenosaunee flag since 1990.

Their men’s team has competed at eight of the last nine World Lacrosse Championships, finishing no worse than fifth and winning the previous three bronze medals, including most recently in 2023. Among the players on their 2023 squad were Buffalo Bandits star Tehoka Nanticoke as well as WNY high school graduates Ron John (Lake Shore) and Zed Williams (Silver Creek).

Their women’s team finished 7th at the 2013 World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship for their best-ever result.

Both men’s and women’s lacrosse will feature at the 2028 Olympics, but it is not the typical 10-on-10 field lacrosse seen at the World Championships. Instead, World Lacrosse Sixes will be on display, which is a version of the game played six-on-six on a smaller pitch that has garnered recent popularity.

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy, formerly the Iroquois Confederacy, is made up of the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora Native American nations, and spans much of Western New York as well as southern Canada.