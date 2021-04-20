Have Back Pain? Procedure At Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists May Help

For as many as 30% of people who suffer from significant lower back pain, their sacroiliac (SI) joint may be to blame.

“Very, very common problem, something I see a lot of” says Dr. Aaron Bianco, a Spine Surgeon at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists.

There’s a minimally invasive procedure using the iFuse Implant System (iFuse) that can help.

“Essentially, it’s an outpatient procedure” Dr. Bianco says. “I make a small incision on the outside of someone’s hip. I basically put three kind of metal pegs across the SI joint in an attempt to fuse the joint and therefore we’re trying to eliminate motion of the joint and the motion is what we believe is what causes some inflammatory response.”

Dr. Bianco has performed nearly 300 of these procedures, and says generally, he’s been happy with the results.

While six months is the average recovery time, patients can start doing what they feel comfortable doing in terms of activity after a few weeks. Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists says approximately 70% to 80% of Dr. Bianco’s patients see significant improvement in pain within two to six months.

