Have bottles and cans? Donate to Guiding Eyes for the Blind!

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Do you have extra bottles and cans lying around? If so, you can donate to Guiding Eyes for the Blind!

Did you know that it costs $50,000 for Guiding Eyes for the Blind to pair a dog with a person? That is why the organization will be holding a bottle and can drive on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, located at 7268 Caswell Street in North Syracuse. Cash donations will also be accepted You can also text Guide to 80888 to make a $10 donation.