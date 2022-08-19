SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University is ready to answer all of your public health related questions.

The hospital is rebranding their COVID-19 hotline to handle all sorts of questions about public health threats, like monkeypox.

The hotline is now known as the Public Health Hotline. “With interest and concern about monkeypox on the rise, and with COVID-19 still in the community and soon the flu, we thought it best to expand the information we can offer, hence the name change,” said Joey Angelina, RN, MS, who co-directs the hotline.

The hotline’s rebranding will provide callers with information about disease symptoms, treatments, exposure risks, and vaccines. It will be handled by the same team that ran the COVID-19 hotline, which received over 120,000 calls since it began in March 2020.

“With our resource-rich operation, we’ll be able to answer questions, perhaps lessen anxiety, and hopefully keep people healthy,” said hotline co-director Michele Caliva, MA, BSN, RN, CSPI. “With summer waning and colleges and schools soon to open, the expectation is that many more people will be reaching out and looking for answers.”

The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can reach it at (315) 464-3979.