SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – This weather lately is why we put up with our long winters. Get ready to enjoy fantastic summer weather in CNY as we kick off the weekend!

FRIDAY NIGHT:

If you are heading to the big concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview to see Morgan Wallen the weather looks very nice! There is a cold front dropping through the region but at this point it looks like the chances for any showers are low. Temperatures should cool into the 60s during the show so maybe bring a light jacket or hoodie. Enjoy!

As drier air builds in overnight skies begin to cool and it turns into one of those comfortable sleeping nights we’ve gotten accustomed to this summer.

WEEKEND:

Weekend plans?? Whether your plans entail attending the Lynyrd Skynyrd show at the Amphitheatre Saturday night, a graduation party, boating, hiking, biking, running in the Boilermaker 15k in Utica Sunday morning you are in luck! The weather is looking cooler, but great!

It’s breezy and refreshing Saturday with a good deal of sun and highs warming into the mid to maybe upper 70s as high pressure out of Canada slides in.

The last half of the weekend will feature wall to wall sunshine with temperatures climbing out of the 40s and 50s to start the day and into the mid-70s to around 80 for the afternoon and low humidity levels once again too! Yes, great running weather for the BIG Boilermaker race in Utica Sunday, and really for anything else too!

Enjoy CNY!