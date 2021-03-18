Have ‘The MOST’ Fun This Spring Break!

The countdown is underway. Spring Break is fast approaching at schools around Central New York, and students (and teachers!) can’t wait. And, as usual, the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology at Armory Square is planning a week of fun for families.

MOST president Lauren Kochian says The MOST will be open for Spring Break every day from Friday, March 26th to Saturday, April 3rd. (They’ll be closed on Easter Sunday). Health and safety precautions remain in place, but they will be able to reopen all the exhibits that were previously closed (Science Playhouse, Discover Dig Pit & Caves, and more). And this is your last chance to catch the very popular visiting exhibit, “Nature’s Ninjas.” The live animal exhibit’s last day will be Saturday, April 3rd.!

The MOST will be open 9:30 am – 1 pm & 2 pm – 5:30 pm (CLOSED from 1 pm – 2 pm for cleaning). Admission will be valid all day as long as the second half of the day is not at capacity.

Remember, masks and/or face shields are required for your visit. For more health and safety information, click here.

Purchasing admission tickets in advance is encouraged but not required.

Link to Spring break info here: https://www.most.org/spring-break-2021/

One other note: Summer camp registration opens April 1!

Link to summer camps registration: https://www.most.org/learn/camps/