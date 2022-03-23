SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It may not be as bright and sunny as it’s been the last few days, but most of the day stays rain-free until after 3 or 4 pm.

Track the rain with Live Doppler 9…

THIS AFTERNOON:

Unfortunately, Wednesday’s weather goes downhill thanks to an approaching storm system from the southwest. Much of the day is dry with a mostly cloudy sky, a developing gusty breeze, and then some rain showers move in primarily after 3 or 4 in the afternoon.

Highs should warm well into the 40s to possibly 50 with enough dry time.

TONIGHT:

Periods of rain, heavy at times is expected tonight as storm system slowly slides in and through. It’s a breezy and milder night too with lows between 35 and 40 this evening but temperatures should rise well into the 40s during the overnight.

Winds will be a bit gusty at times, especially up across the north and northwestern facing slopes of the Tug Hill where winds could gust to 50 mph at times. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties tonight, as you can see below…

Rainfall amounts between late Wednesday afternoon and sunrise Thursday across CNY should be around a half an inch or less, but closer to an inch is possible in spots north and east of Syracuse.

THURSDAY:

A few lingering showers may be around to start Thursday, otherwise much of Thursday should be dry in the wake of an early morning occluded front passage.

Highs should warm close to 60 Thursday afternoon with even a bit of sun at times probably developing later Thursday morning and afternoon! Don’t get used to the milder air, though, because a cooling trend starts to round out the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A cold front is slated to come through late Thursday night/Friday morning. Temperatures likely cool back closer to 50 Friday with a few scattered showers around.

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend, especially come Sunday. We may even have some accumulating snow for parts of CNY by then. Don’t get too caught up in the recent spring fever and put away the winter gear just yet…