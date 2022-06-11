(WSYR-TV) — Several NewsChannel 9 viewers have written in requesting help in locating a missing dog, Pandora.

Pandora is a black and white Pomeranian that was last seen near the Cortland University stadium, Footie’s Freez, and Guthrie Medical Center on Route 281. Pandora is also a model for “Posh Pets,” a designer dog clothing brand.

Pandora’s owner notes that she is microchipped.

If you have seen Pandora or have information on her location, please call her owner at (315) 907-2235. A poster notes that there is a reward to anyone who helps find her.