(WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department shares that police responded to a bank robbery in DeWitt on Friday morning.

DeWitt Police reported to the Key Bank on Tecumseh Road around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12.



Images courtesy of DeWitt Police Department

Police report that a man passed a teller a note demanding money and left the area on foot after receiving some. Police share that he is a Black man in his 30s and wore a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a facemask. Police also say that no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

DeWitt Police Department Criminal Investigations Divisions actively investigates the robbery. If you were in the area at the time or saw anything, police ask that you contact the department at (315) 449-3640 or tips@townofdewitt.com.