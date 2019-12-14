Have you seen this man? Skaneateles Police are putting you on the lookout

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Skaneateles Police are putting you on the lookout after a series of larcenies.

Skaneateles Police tell NewsChannel 9, a few larcenies occurred over the past week at the Tops Market on Fennell Street in the Village.

According to police, on three separate occasions, the same individual entered the store, loaded up a cart with several hundred dollars of seafood, steaks, and other assorted grocery items, and then left the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 35 years of age, 5’10”, 170 lbs, with dark brown hair and a beard.

His vehicle has been described as possibly a light blue Ford Escape with a NY plate number of AL45775.

Police are reporting that the total value of the items stolen is more than $1,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Skaneateles Police at 315-685-3819.