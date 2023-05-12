AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police are looking for your help in finding missing 13-year-old Kiley Deuel-Murray, from Auburn.

Police believe that Deuel-Murray left her home on Owasco Street in Auburn in the late hours of the night from May 8 into May 9. Police report she walked from her home.

May 9 was the last time Deuel-Murray was seen, she was at a home on Church Street in Auburn but left around 8:30 p.m.

Deuel-Murray is 4’10”, 100 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

The last time she was seen she was wearing a colorful shirt, shorts, black and blue Nike shoes, and carrying a light pink backpack.

Police say that Deuel-Murray is known to hang around Hoopes Park, Fort Hill Cemetery, and the playground at Herman Ave Elementary School.

If you see Kiley, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Auburn Police Department at 315-253-3231 and press 1 at the prompt.