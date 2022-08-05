SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s a steam bath across CNY to end the week into the first weekend of August, but what about the rain/storm chances? Find out below what the odds are of getting wet heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT:

It’s another stuffy night across CNY with a few scattered evening showers/storms and then mainly dry conditions after 9 or 10 pm through the overnight. Lows drop to around 70.

WEEKEND:

It looks like this cold front is going to stall out and essentially fall apart just off to the south of CNY Friday night/Saturday. What does this mean for the first weekend of August weatherwise? If you have outdoor plans this weekend hopefully it involves water because it’s going to be hot and muggy with what looks to be a good amount of dry time too.

Both Saturday and Sunday should feature some hazy sunshine, lots of humidity and just a few scattered pop-up showers and storms during the second half of both days. The greatest risk from any thunderstorm the next couple of days is for torrential downpours which could lead to some localized flooding. Despite this risk, most of Saturday and Sunday should be dry with highs within a few degrees of 90!