He may be shy but he knows the way to your heart: Petsavers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) – Martin from the CNY SPCA in Mattydale is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Martin is a four-year-old pit bull terrier mix who was found abandoned in a local home back in June.

While Martin doesn’t get a lot of attention at the shelter because he’s quiet and unassuming once you meet him he’s easy to fall in love with.

He loves to play, take walks, is good with other dogs, but he loves people!

Martin is a volunteer favorite at the shelter.

The CNY SPCA is closed to the public but appointments can be made by calling 315-748-8889.

More information about Martin can be found on the Second Chance Canine website or check them out on Facebook.

