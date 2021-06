SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has been a head-on crash in Skaneateles on East Genesee Street, emergency dispatchers say. According to Skaneateles Police, a vehicle crossed the center line of the road, striking a car with a mother and daughter head on.

The mother, daughter and driver of the vehicle that caused the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

An investigation is underway on the cause of this accident.