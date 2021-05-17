Head-on crash in Sodus leaves one dead

SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police responded to the area of 6914 Sodus Center Road in the town of Sodus for a report of a serious head-on crash that has left one dead at the scene.

A commercial vehicle was traveling eastbound and a passenger vehicle westbound when the vehicles collided in the center of the road.

Officials say that at this time it is unclear which vehicle crossed over the center line and caused the crash.

The operator in the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the commercial vehicle was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and active at this time.