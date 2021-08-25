Head-on crash kills motorcyclist in Oswego County

TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle in the Town of Volney.

The crash happened around 9:05 a.m. on County Route 176 when a David M. Reynolds was travelling northbound in his 1999 Ford Mustang and veered into the southbound lane to pass a vehicle in front of him, police said. The car struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle head-on.

The operator of the motorcycle, Robert P. Burnett II, 44 of Fulton and the passenger Melanie J. Burnett, 49 were both ejected from the motorcycle. Robert Burnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Melanie Burnette was transported to Upstate University Hospital for internal injuries and was listed in stable condition. Reynolds was transported to Oswego Hospital for minor injuries.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Volney Volunteer Fire Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, and Menter Ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing.