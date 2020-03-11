Headquarters for Syracuse Post-Standard shut down for cleaning after traveling employee was exposed to coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Downtown Syracuse offices of Advance Media New York, the owners of the Syracuse Post-Standard and its website, Syracuse.com, are shut down for cleaning after an employee was exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus at an out-of-state conference.

In an email send to employees Wednesday morning and obtained by NewsChannel 9, the company’s president asked employees to work from home.

The note also stressed that the employee had no symptoms of the illness and the building’s shutdown was a precautionary measure.

The company didn’t say what conference or what state the employee traveled to, but several newspaper reporters around the country are reported to have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus at the NICAR20 conference in New Orleans, held for investigative reporters.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the company for more information, but hasn’t heard back.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9