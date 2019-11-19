Health Alert: Have scientists found the link between vaping and lung disease?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A health alert on the heels of a lawsuit filed Tuesday morning by the State Attorney General, Letitia James, against e-cigarette company JUUL.

The suit claims JUUL’s advertising misled consumers by failing to warn that e-cigarettes contained nicotine, and misrepresented products as safer alternatives to cigarettes.

While health officials are working to identify the exact cause of the outbreak, the Upstate New York Poison Center told NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla, it could be linked to a potentially dangerous additive.

“It’s a crisis,” said Michele Caliva, the Administrative Director at Upstate New York Poison Center.

Concerns about vaping are growing, along with more cases of what doctors call ‘popcorn lung.’

“There was just that case last week where a young man had a double lung transplant,” said Caliva. “There are 42 deaths nationwide related to this lung injury related to vaping.” That number coming from the CDC as of Nov. 13.

The Upstate New York Poison Center has been inundated with calls, more than 100 since August, which Caliva said is significantly more than normal.

The big question: What’s being used in these pens? Some scientists now believe it could be Vitamin E acetate, an oily chemical added to some THC vaping liquids.

“[When] you inhale a product that has a thickening agent, there’s worry that you’re going to injure your lungs, you’re going to aspirate it,” said Caliva.

Right now, she doesn’t believe there’s a safe solution and suggests not vaping altogether.

“Cigarette smoking, it could be years before you develop cancer, with this product, it’s not going to be years, it could be a matter of days or weeks,” warned Caliva.

That’s why health officials are working so fast to try to deal with this health crisis.

In the meantime, ESM Central High School is holding a ‘Popcorn Lung is No Fun’ forum from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss what the products are, why they’re harmful, and how families can protect themselves. It’s open to all school districts and parents.

