Health department: Boil Water Order issued for Village of Cato residents

CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a Boil Water Order for Village of Cato residents, after a malfunction in the town’s water disinfection system on Tuesday.

This is the second time in less than a month such an order has been issued to the village.

Neighbors are instructed to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute, and cool before using it. They can also use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.

Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice, said the Cayuga County Health Department, due to the risk of harmful microbes in the water.

These microbes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, according to the health department. If you experience these symptoms, they could be from microbes or something else, so always seek a medical professional.

The Village of Cato is working to fix the malfunction and test the water to make sure there isn’t contamination. The Boil Water Order is expected to last all week.

For more information, contact the Village of Cato at any of the following numbers:

(315) 626-2397

315-447-6089

315-350-9648

You can also contact the Cayuga County Health Department for more information at (315)-253-1560.