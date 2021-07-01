Health department warns about fireworks injuries ahead of July 4

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health has issued a warning about fireworks, saying the emergency room is no place to celebrate Independence Day.

The health department recommends using legal sparklers and leaving big fireworks to the experts. In 2019, 140 New Yorkers suffered fireworks-related injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, children under the age of 15 accounted for 19 percent of them. Health officials ask you to consider using glow sticks, colored streamers or confetti poppers instead.