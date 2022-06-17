(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 29 to June 4.

One restaurant, Core Greens, Grains & Broth LLC, also known as CoreLife Eatery, failed their inspection with 3 critical violations and 10 other violations. The restaurant is located at 7265 Buckley Road in Syracuse.

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods. Found in violation one time.

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Inspector Findings: A one quart food pan of spicy noodles, spicy broccoli, and chick peas was found in cold holding at 52°F, 54°F, 54°F, respectively. The shift supervisor claimed that the food was there since last night’s closing.

The food was voluntarily discarded.

Critical Violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods. Found in violation two times.

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

Inspector Findings: A one quart food pan of black beans and one quart of quinoa were in the hot old at 122°F and 99°F respectively. According to the shift supervisor, they were in the service line hot hold for about 45 minutes and were above 140°F when they went in. In another hot holding unit, one quart of pulled pork and one quart of pulled chicken were noted at 130°F and 119°F respectively. The employee at the station said that the food was placed on that line from the 150°F auto sham one hour prior. The hot holding unit also did not have enough water in the reservoir in order to correctly operate.

The inspector said that the black beans and quinoa were replaced with food in the 144-147°F range and the holding temperature control was increased. Additionally, the pulled pork and pulled chicken was replaced with meat at 144°F and the out-of-temperature meat was reheated. Water was also added to the hot hold reservoir and the thermostat was adjusted.

Core Greens, Grains & Broth LLC had ten other violations that the inspector found. These included:

  • One violation of poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils
    • Several cutting boards were noted to be heavily stained with scouring and scuffing
  • One violation of improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (#11A)
    • No residual chlorine in the dish machine rinse water
  • One violation of improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (#11C)
    • Interior of the plastic tub in the back prep room was holding clean utensils and noted with standing water and some food soil
  • Three violations of improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (#11D)
    • Areas of the greens cooler below the bottom shelf was noted with food residue. Hot and cold hold holding control panels were also not clean. Some lower shelving was also unclean.
  • Two violations of improper sanitary facilities and controls
    • Dishwasher water line was noted to be leaking and making the floor wet. There was also water accumulation on the utility room floor behind the greens cooler.
  • One violation of improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities (#15A)
    • Most floors under racks and tables were unclean; baseboards and behind equipment was not clean with accumulated environmental and food soil
  • One violation of improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities (#15D)
    • Dirty linens in utility room stored in an uncontained plastic bag that had fallen over

Below is a list of locations that were operating acceptably:

Abbott’s Catering207 West Manlius Street, Floor #1Dewitt6/2/2022
Angry Pig BBQ (The)8224 Justin DriveClay6/3/2022
Brancato’s Catering400 Buckley RoadSalina6/3/2022
Cam’s Pizzeria Mobile Unit #1112 Kasson RoadCamillus6/4/2022
Dinosaur BBQ Mobile Unit (Showboat)246 West Willow StreetSyracuse6/3/2022
Fayetteville Firemens Association425 East Genesee StreetManlius5/31/2022
Glassy’s Kissed with Smoke BBQ8154 Brewerton RoadCicero5/31/2022
Grotto101 South Main StreetCicero5/31/2022
Grub on the Run8191 Shadbush LaneClay6/3/2022
Hammi’s BBQ Mobile Unit143 Elderberry LaneOnondaga County6/3/2022
Hometown Memory Szechuan Cuisine124 Headson DriveSyracuse6/1/2022
It’s a Utica Thing628 South Main StreetClay6/3/2022
It’s a Utica Thing #2628 South Main StreetClay6/2/2022
Johnny Gee’s BBQ & Catering Services106 Highridge PlaceSyracuse6/3/2022
Labcow3206 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/2/2022
Las Delicias Restaurant Mobile Unit552 Westcott StreetSyracuse6/2/2022
Macarollin Mobile Unit832 Emerson StreetOnondaga County6/3/2022
Mr. Squeeze Lemonade84 Kingsberry Drive DriveOnondaga County6/3/2022
Onondaga County Dept. of Corrections6660 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt5/31/2022
Oompa Loompyas Mobile Unit Commissar1085 East Genesee StreetSyracuse6/2/2022
Pascarella’s Bakery Catering400 Buckley RoadSalina6/3/2022
PEACE Sr Nutr @ North Syracuse Commu700 South Bay RoadCicero6/2/2022
Peppino’s Mobile Unit105 Sedgwick DriveSyracuse6/3/2022
Pita Dream Mobile Unit214 Walton StreetSyracuse6/3/2022
Razzle Dazzle Italian Ice Mobile Uni4899 Memory LaneManlius6/3/2022
Sal’s Pizza & Restaurant41 East Genesee StreetLysander6/1/2022
Sharkey’s Eclectic Sports Lounge7240 Oswego RoadClay6/1/2022
Soulfood Extension (The)469 Midland AvenueSyracuse6/3/2022
St. Mary & St. Mina Coptic Orthodox106 Church StreetClay5/31/2022
Taco Bell #174839833 Carousel CenterSyracuse6/2/2022
Thai Thai Cuisine3138 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/1/2022
Theo Petros5134 Yellow Wood ParkwaySyracuse6/3/2022
Traveling Gnome Diner (The)7991 Route 31Cicero5/31/2022
Tully Lodge 89613 State StreetTully6/2/2022
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #13179 Erie Boulveard EastDewitt6/3/2022
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #23179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/3/2022
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #33179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/3/2022
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #43179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/3/2022
Who Want Smoke BBQ & Catering435 North Salina StreetSyracuse6/3/2022
World of Beer306 Hiawatha Boulevard WestSyracuse6/2/2022
Wrap It Up Express Mobile Unit8141 Portobello WayClay6/3/2022