(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 29 to June 4.

One restaurant, Core Greens, Grains & Broth LLC, also known as CoreLife Eatery, failed their inspection with 3 critical violations and 10 other violations. The restaurant is located at 7265 Buckley Road in Syracuse.

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods. Found in violation one time.

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Inspector Findings: A one quart food pan of spicy noodles, spicy broccoli, and chick peas was found in cold holding at 52°F, 54°F, 54°F, respectively. The shift supervisor claimed that the food was there since last night’s closing.

The food was voluntarily discarded.

Critical Violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods. Found in violation two times.

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

Inspector Findings: A one quart food pan of black beans and one quart of quinoa were in the hot old at 122°F and 99°F respectively. According to the shift supervisor, they were in the service line hot hold for about 45 minutes and were above 140°F when they went in. In another hot holding unit, one quart of pulled pork and one quart of pulled chicken were noted at 130°F and 119°F respectively. The employee at the station said that the food was placed on that line from the 150°F auto sham one hour prior. The hot holding unit also did not have enough water in the reservoir in order to correctly operate.

The inspector said that the black beans and quinoa were replaced with food in the 144-147°F range and the holding temperature control was increased. Additionally, the pulled pork and pulled chicken was replaced with meat at 144°F and the out-of-temperature meat was reheated. Water was also added to the hot hold reservoir and the thermostat was adjusted.

Core Greens, Grains & Broth LLC had ten other violations that the inspector found. These included:

One violation of poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils Several cutting boards were noted to be heavily stained with scouring and scuffing

One violation of improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (#11A) No residual chlorine in the dish machine rinse water

One violation of improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (#11C) Interior of the plastic tub in the back prep room was holding clean utensils and noted with standing water and some food soil

Three violations of improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (#11D) Areas of the greens cooler below the bottom shelf was noted with food residue. Hot and cold hold holding control panels were also not clean. Some lower shelving was also unclean.

Two violations of improper sanitary facilities and controls Dishwasher water line was noted to be leaking and making the floor wet. There was also water accumulation on the utility room floor behind the greens cooler.

One violation of improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities (#15A) Most floors under racks and tables were unclean; baseboards and behind equipment was not clean with accumulated environmental and food soil

One violation of improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities (#15D) Dirty linens in utility room stored in an uncontained plastic bag that had fallen over



Below is a list of locations that were operating acceptably: