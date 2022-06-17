(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 29 to June 4.
One restaurant, Core Greens, Grains & Broth LLC, also known as CoreLife Eatery, failed their inspection with 3 critical violations and 10 other violations. The restaurant is located at 7265 Buckley Road in Syracuse.
Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods. Found in violation one time.
Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
Inspector Findings: A one quart food pan of spicy noodles, spicy broccoli, and chick peas was found in cold holding at 52°F, 54°F, 54°F, respectively. The shift supervisor claimed that the food was there since last night’s closing.
The food was voluntarily discarded.
Critical Violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods. Found in violation two times.
Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.
Inspector Findings: A one quart food pan of black beans and one quart of quinoa were in the hot old at 122°F and 99°F respectively. According to the shift supervisor, they were in the service line hot hold for about 45 minutes and were above 140°F when they went in. In another hot holding unit, one quart of pulled pork and one quart of pulled chicken were noted at 130°F and 119°F respectively. The employee at the station said that the food was placed on that line from the 150°F auto sham one hour prior. The hot holding unit also did not have enough water in the reservoir in order to correctly operate.
The inspector said that the black beans and quinoa were replaced with food in the 144-147°F range and the holding temperature control was increased. Additionally, the pulled pork and pulled chicken was replaced with meat at 144°F and the out-of-temperature meat was reheated. Water was also added to the hot hold reservoir and the thermostat was adjusted.
Core Greens, Grains & Broth LLC had ten other violations that the inspector found. These included:
- One violation of poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils
- Several cutting boards were noted to be heavily stained with scouring and scuffing
- One violation of improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (#11A)
- No residual chlorine in the dish machine rinse water
- One violation of improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (#11C)
- Interior of the plastic tub in the back prep room was holding clean utensils and noted with standing water and some food soil
- Three violations of improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (#11D)
- Areas of the greens cooler below the bottom shelf was noted with food residue. Hot and cold hold holding control panels were also not clean. Some lower shelving was also unclean.
- Two violations of improper sanitary facilities and controls
- Dishwasher water line was noted to be leaking and making the floor wet. There was also water accumulation on the utility room floor behind the greens cooler.
- One violation of improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities (#15A)
- Most floors under racks and tables were unclean; baseboards and behind equipment was not clean with accumulated environmental and food soil
- One violation of improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities (#15D)
- Dirty linens in utility room stored in an uncontained plastic bag that had fallen over
Below is a list of locations that were operating acceptably:
|Abbott’s Catering
|207 West Manlius Street, Floor #1
|Dewitt
|6/2/2022
|Angry Pig BBQ (The)
|8224 Justin Drive
|Clay
|6/3/2022
|Brancato’s Catering
|400 Buckley Road
|Salina
|6/3/2022
|Cam’s Pizzeria Mobile Unit #1
|112 Kasson Road
|Camillus
|6/4/2022
|Dinosaur BBQ Mobile Unit (Showboat)
|246 West Willow Street
|Syracuse
|6/3/2022
|Fayetteville Firemens Association
|425 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|5/31/2022
|Glassy’s Kissed with Smoke BBQ
|8154 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|5/31/2022
|Grotto
|101 South Main Street
|Cicero
|5/31/2022
|Grub on the Run
|8191 Shadbush Lane
|Clay
|6/3/2022
|Hammi’s BBQ Mobile Unit
|143 Elderberry Lane
|Onondaga County
|6/3/2022
|Hometown Memory Szechuan Cuisine
|124 Headson Drive
|Syracuse
|6/1/2022
|It’s a Utica Thing
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|6/3/2022
|It’s a Utica Thing #2
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|6/2/2022
|Johnny Gee’s BBQ & Catering Services
|106 Highridge Place
|Syracuse
|6/3/2022
|Labcow
|3206 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/2/2022
|Las Delicias Restaurant Mobile Unit
|552 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|6/2/2022
|Macarollin Mobile Unit
|832 Emerson Street
|Onondaga County
|6/3/2022
|Mr. Squeeze Lemonade
|84 Kingsberry Drive Drive
|Onondaga County
|6/3/2022
|Onondaga County Dept. of Corrections
|6660 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|5/31/2022
|Oompa Loompyas Mobile Unit Commissar
|1085 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|6/2/2022
|Pascarella’s Bakery Catering
|400 Buckley Road
|Salina
|6/3/2022
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ North Syracuse Commu
|700 South Bay Road
|Cicero
|6/2/2022
|Peppino’s Mobile Unit
|105 Sedgwick Drive
|Syracuse
|6/3/2022
|Pita Dream Mobile Unit
|214 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|6/3/2022
|Razzle Dazzle Italian Ice Mobile Uni
|4899 Memory Lane
|Manlius
|6/3/2022
|Sal’s Pizza & Restaurant
|41 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|6/1/2022
|Sharkey’s Eclectic Sports Lounge
|7240 Oswego Road
|Clay
|6/1/2022
|Soulfood Extension (The)
|469 Midland Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/3/2022
|St. Mary & St. Mina Coptic Orthodox
|106 Church Street
|Clay
|5/31/2022
|Taco Bell #17483
|9833 Carousel Center
|Syracuse
|6/2/2022
|Thai Thai Cuisine
|3138 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/1/2022
|Theo Petros
|5134 Yellow Wood Parkway
|Syracuse
|6/3/2022
|Traveling Gnome Diner (The)
|7991 Route 31
|Cicero
|5/31/2022
|Tully Lodge 896
|13 State Street
|Tully
|6/2/2022
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #1
|3179 Erie Boulveard East
|Dewitt
|6/3/2022
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #2
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/3/2022
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #3
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/3/2022
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #4
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/3/2022
|Who Want Smoke BBQ & Catering
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/3/2022
|World of Beer
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|6/2/2022
|Wrap It Up Express Mobile Unit
|8141 Portobello Way
|Clay
|6/3/2022