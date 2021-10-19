Healthcare, legal information offered at CNY Senior Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York Senior Fair was held on Tuesday by Senator John Mannion. The event was held at Onondaga Community College inside the SRC Arena and Events Center.

Whether it was education about what healthcare options are out there, or administration of flu shots or COVID-19 boosters, it was all offered in one setting at the senior fair.

There were 100 different vendors with experts on hand to assist and answer any questions seniors had about healthcare, legal, and lifestyle information.

Valerie Socha, a resident of Westfield says she has gone to the fair in the past and always enjoys it.

“We decided to come. You learn a lot and you pick up some things from the different vendors that are here and it keeps you informed,” said Socha.

Pat Ranieri, also a resident of Westfield says this is not her first time either, and she too enjoys attending.

“There were new things that I saw, things I might not have known about and its just a great thing to go to,” said Ranieri.

Former Senator John DeFrancisco held the event for more than a decade. However, the fair wasn’t held after DeFrancisco left office and the pandemic hit. However, Senator Mannion made sure to bring it back this year.

People can come into one spot and get all the information they need and they may not have access to it. There may be programs out there, they’ve never been familiar with and today they might be exposed to that and that’s just going to increase the quality of life for our folks in Central New York. Senator John Mannion

Senator Mannion said the fair is also a great event for seniors who do not have access to the internet. Mannion plans on holding the senior fair next year.