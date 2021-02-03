HealthWay donated air purification systems to 18 local businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eighteen local businesses are getting a breath of fresh air for their companies thanks to HealthWay of Pulaski’s donation of Intellipure air purification systems.

The systems improve air quality for indoor spaces with medical-grade air filtration that captures and removes viral and bacterial particles from the air.

“As a local community member, it’s been heartbreaking to see what these businesses have been through,” said Vinny Lobdell, global president of HealthWay Family of Brands. “Many of them have supported us over the years in various ways, and so it only made sense. We’re hoping this donation of air purifiers will not only allow them to better protect patrons and staff but also help them push forward. This community is strong, and we will continue to get through this together.”

Businesses were also trained and educated by HealthWay on how the systems operate and their efficiency, to share that information with employees and customers.

HealthWay worked with CenterState CEO, the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, Inc., and the City of Syracuse to determine where there were needs. The partnership reflects efforts to bring together community leaders to develop and advance #SmartSteps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have heard directly from so many businesses hit hard by the pandemic about the multitude of challenges they face, including battling customer and worker confidence,” said Robert Simpson, president of CenterState CEO. “Through this incredible donation by HealthWay, the businesses receiving these purifiers can demonstrate they are doing their part to keep our community safer. HealthWay’s decision to pay its successes forward directly supports the safety and viability of these businesses, which are critical contributors to our region’s vibrancy. I want to thank Vinny Lobdell for his generosity and genuine interest in supporting other local businesses. It’s this type of leadership that truly makes me proud to be a part of this community.”

HealthWay has also launched a website aimed at helping the community learn about the businesses that are operating a HealthWay system to help make their spaces safer. Learn more.

Businesses that received a HealthWay system include: