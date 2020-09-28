HealthWay partnering with SCSD to put air purifiers in all classrooms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District is investing $1 million into air purifiers and other technology for classrooms as the district prepares for students to return to in-person learning on Monday.
The district showed off the new technology at Van Duyn Elementary School on Monday and also gave NewsChannel 9 a tour of their classrooms.
The district is partnering HealthWay of Pulaski to put 2,400 air purifiers throughout the district, which would be two in each classroom.
