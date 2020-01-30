Healthy Snacks for the Big Game

1  of  2
Football is gearing up for its biggest night on Sunday and fans across the country will gather around televisions for fun and food of all kinds. With all of the options out there, Dietician Kelly Springer says that you can serve up some healthy options too.

One fruit that sometimes goes unnoticed during any football watching party is apples but Springer says that they’re a great alternative to a salty snack and are also low in calories too.

“A large apple has 130 calories and you’re getting fiber, you’re getting nutrients, so anyway you slice it, we can do all of these fun appetizers,” she says.

From dips to slices and even inside meatballs, Springer says there are plenty of recipes that can use the healthy option. You can find all of her recipes on ApplesFromNY.com.

Another ‘red’ option in theme with the two final teams to play on Sunday is a fun and tasty treat that can be used for many different things. Chi-Chi’s salsa can be served with dips or vegetables, in chilli or on its own. However you serve it, it’s about quality, Springer says.

“They use quality ingredients, real tomatoes, vegetables and favorable seasoning,” she adds.

To learn more about Kelly and find these and other healthy tips, visit her online at KellysChoice.org

