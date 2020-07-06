HEAP assistance still available for help paying home energy bills

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you need help paying for energy, the Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP has been extended.

The deadline has been pushed back to August 31st or until the funds are exhausted.

Customers whose financial situations may have changed in the last 30 days may be eligible for HEAP benefits.

Eligibility is based on the last four weeks of income.

For more information about the program and to see if you qualify visit OTDA.NY.gov/Programs/HEAP.