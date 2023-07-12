SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you hear any jets flying over your house today in Central New York, there’s a reason for it.

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is giving a heads up, telling Central New Yorkers to not be alarmed if they see a low-flying military aircraft today.

This is because a variety of military aircraft will be in the area conducting pattern work, low approaches, touch and go landings and more.

The low-flying military aircraft will mostly be at and around the airport, so if you see any planes, that’s why.

Hancock Airport sent out a tweet about the alert on Wednesday morning. This also isn’t the first time low-flying military aircraft has been tested and flown near the airport.

Last April, NewsChannel 9 viewers contacted us about hearing and seeing jets flying over the airport, which turned out to be a pair of F-35’s coming to and from the airport.

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport told NewsChannel 9 that this is because the airport is a public use airport that accepts grant money from the federal government. Therefore, it must abide by what are called grant assurances, which includes use of its runways and taxiways by government aircraft.

“Sometimes we are given a heads up, other times we are not. We have not been given any further heads up regarding military aircraft at our airport coming up,” said the Communications Team in April.