SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Gebbie Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic at Syracuse University treats patients of all ages with different degrees of hearing loss.

“Probably the first sign is turning up the television,” said Tammy Kordas, an associate teaching professor at the Gebbie Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic.

Hearing loss is prevalent.

“Seventy million people have hearing loss of various degrees. It takes on average about seven to 10 years before someone actually seeks help in regards to managing hearing loss,” Kordas explained.

Often people just try to get by until it gets worse. There’s a stigma and the cost. Hearing aids run between three and six thousand dollars. But now they’re available over the counter and less expensive.

“From what I’ve seen, anywhere from $299 to $1,000 for a set,” Kordas said.

Kinney Drugs is selling them in 52 of their stores in New York and Vermont.

“So we really wanted to say alright, in markets that people don’t have access to this, and we have Kinney, could we put these in there for that,” John Marraffa, the president of Kinney Drugs. “It was really more about an accessibility piece.”

Marraffa said in phase two, they will be in all their stores.

The over-the-counter hearing aids are for people 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss. You don’t have to see a doctor, but getting a hearing test can help determine your needs.

“They could reject the device because maybe it’s not providing enough volume because they just don’t fit the criteria,” Kordas said.

You can find out more about the Gebbie Clinic here.

To find a Kinney Drug location and to take its hearing assessment visit their website.

Over-the-counter hearing aids can be found through online retailers. You can also check with your local pharmacy to see if they are sold there.