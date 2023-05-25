SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The oral arguments scheduled to be heard in State Supreme Court Friday surrounding migrants coming to Onondaga County have been moved to June 26.

This comes at the request of lawyers from New York City.

The temporary restraining order stopping New York City from sending migrants to Onondaga County and the Town of Salina has been extended by State Supreme Court Robert Antonacci.

Earlier this week the county and town each filed restraining orders to stop New York City from bussing migrants to stay at Candlewood Suites in the Town of Salina.